Former Premier League star Mark Schwarzer believes Tottenham Hotspur look a long way off playing decent football after they were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa.

Antonio Conte was looking for his Tottenham side to start 2023 in good form and jump back into the Premier League’s top four with a win.

Spurs were lacklustre though and an error from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris allowed Emiliano Buendia to open the scoring for the visitors in the 50th minute.

Aston Villa then struck again through Douglas Luiz in the 73rd minute as Unai Emery led them to a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ex-Premier League goalkeeper Schwarzer pointed out there was no reaction from Tottenham when they went behind and is of the view that Conte’s side look a long way off playing decent football.

He said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Conte will obviously not be a happy man. Losing 2-0, losing at home.

“Really poor from Tottenham, they really struggled.

“The hammer blow comes with the mistake from Lloris. But it was all about the reaction. The reaction was almost non-existent.

“Spurs look very very flat and a long way off playing any decent sort of football.”

Tottenham will now look to bounce back when they are next in action, against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.