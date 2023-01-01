Aston Villa attacker Emiliano Buendia believes that his side’s 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur was needed to prove a point.

Villa started the Premier League clash in north London as underdogs, but goals from Buendia and Douglas Luiz in the second half earned a well deserved 2-0 win.

The victory is only Aston Villa’s second of the season on the road in the Premier League and Buendia believes his side needed to prove they are capable of performing away from home.

The Argentine also stressed that when chances came their way, Aston Villa were ruthless.

“It’s an amazing win away”, Buendia told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“We needed to show everyone that we were capable of winning away, especially against a top team so we take the three points.

“We knew before the game that we had to suffer, be compact so everyone showed that character. We were ruthless in front of goal.”

The attacker revealed that new boss Unai Emery made clear when he took over that more points needed to be collected away from home.

“As soon as they came here, they told us we needed to win more points away from home and playing a top side like Tottenham team away and winning, we are very happy”, Buendia added.

Aston Villa will now return to home comforts when Wolves provide the opposition at Villa Park on Wednesday night.