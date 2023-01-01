West Ham United have made enquiries for Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who could be on the move in this month’s transfer window.

The Ukrainian was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window, with Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign him.

However, Spurs were only looking to loan the 29-year-old and Atalanta were not prepared to accept a departure on those terms.

Malinovskyi is again open to leaving Atalanta this month and he has further interest from England in the shape of West Ham.

David Moyes’ men are struggling in the Premier League and have made enquiries to find out about Malinovskyi’s situation at Atalanta, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

It is suggested the Italian side could need some convincing to part with the midfielder, who also has interest from France in the shape of Marseille.

The midfielder has mainly been used from the bench by Atalanta this term and has clocked 538 minutes of action in Serie A, scoring once.

West Ham currently sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, kept out of the bottom three only by goal difference.