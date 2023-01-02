Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that his manager Antonio Conte is both strict and kind, while he also cares about the person behind the player.

The 22-year-old Juventus loanee, who joined the Lilywhites in January 2022 on an 18-month loan deal, has gone on to become a regular starter for Conte’s team.

Kulusevski loves the way things are handled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by the Italian manager, who he revealed has several rules in place for the players.

That is not all though, the Swedish international insists, as he and the other players have been witnessing yet another feature of Conte’s character, which is that of taking care of the person behind each player.

“He’s very strict, he has many rules”, Kulusevski was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

“At the same time, he’s very kind, he really cares about the person behind the player.

“He takes care of everyone on the training ground, including the youngsters.

“Some coaches don’t even coach the team, but they let the assistants take care of it.

“He’s there with everyone and gives everything he has every day.

“I admire him.”

Kulusevski is widely considered to be a success story for Tottenham in the transfer market and Conte will be bidding to land more gems during this month’s window.