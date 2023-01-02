Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has expressed his opinion that Illan Meslier is a better goalkeeper currently than Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Hugo Lloris.

Meslier has not missed a single Premier League game in the last two seasons and received praise for his work after keeping a clean sheet and ensuring Leeds got a point against Newcastle United.

Lloris on the other hand was held responsible for playing a big part in Tottenham losing last weekend, his mistake leading to Aston Villa’s first goal in a 2-0 loss.

For Parker, Meslier is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and much better than Lloris, the France captain.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds about Meslier, Parker said: “When you look at the goalkeepers who we say are world-class in the Premier League, Ederson at Manchester City, Alisson at Liverpool, he’s up there.

“Hugo Lloris, he’s the French captain, the French No.1; for me he’s better than Hugo Lloris.”

Parker thinks Meslier has been the best signing of director of football Victor Orta’s reign, especially considering the transfer fee, and he wants the shot-stopper to see out his career at Elland Road.

“For me he’s probably, arguably, the best signing of Victor Orta’s regime in terms of bringing players into the club”, Parker added.

“Just because of the transfer fee, to get a goalkeeper of that quality, I don’t know how much you would have to go into the market and pay.

“So to have him here, I want him to stay for the rest of his career.”

Lloris has been France’s No.1 choice for four World Cups running, while Meslier has yet to be called up to the French senior team squad.