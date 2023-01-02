Championship outfit Burnley are keen on signing Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge, who they hope will assist their promotion push, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets under Vincent Kompany have developed a habit of scoring goals, having scored 52 of them in 26 Championship matches.

Kompany wants more attacking options adding to the ranks though, amid the busy Championship campaign and he has zeroed in on Surridge.

Nottingham Forest are not against the idea of allowing the player to leave either on loan or on a permanent basis.

However, in order to permanently allow Surridge to leave, Steve Cooper’s side would need a decent offer.

The Clarets do have the cash needed to conclude any deal for the right man.

Surridge has featured in ten Premier League games for the newly-promoted outfit but has failed to find the back of the net.

In the event Kompany manages to get hold of his target in the coming days, he will allow veteran striker Ashley Barnes to leave.

Barnes has interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

He has featured in 22 games for Burnley making six goal contributions.