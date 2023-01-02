Besiktas are planning to hold talks with Dele Alli’s agent this week in regards to the flailing midfielder’s future at the club on his loan spell from Everton.

Alli went on loan to Besiktas in the summer but the temporary move has not resulted in him getting back to top speed.

The Everton loanee has been the subject of criticism from some Besiktas fans, while coach Senol Gunes has been underwhelmed by his displays in Istanbul.

The Turkish club have the option of buying the player at the end of the season but instead they are of a mind to cut short his loan spell.

Besiktas are thus setting up a meeting with Alli’s agent this week, according to Turkish daily Fanatik, to discuss the situation.

At the meeting, an assessment will be made regarding whether the midfielder should continue at Besiktas, with the Turkish club not inclined towards that possibility.

Alli was taken off the field in just under the half-hour mark against third-tier side Sanliurfaspor last month and has failed to take the pitch for the Turkish giants since.

It remains to be seen whether Alli sees out the full season at Besiktas or if he returns to Everton before the stipulated loan contract length.