Fixture: Brentford vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Brentford in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds have picked up the pace in the Premier League by winning their last four games in a row, but face a tricky test on the road at Brentford.

Brentford played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the same fixture last season and are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Victory for Liverpool in London would move them up to fifth, above Tottenham Hotspur.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Klopp names a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Liverpool have Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara, while up top Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain support Darwin Nunez.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Fabio Carvalho and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Brentford

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliot, Thiago, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Jones, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips