Former top flight star Frank Leboeuf has stated that Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte should not say with the level of players he has in his squad that he cannot do better.

Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of visiting side Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

The game marks Tottenham’s fourth defeat in their last seven league games and tenth game in a row where they have conceded first.

Leboeuf stated that he is tired of Conte repeating his squad’s quality as an excuse to escape the responsibility of Spurs’ recent bad results.

The former Chelsea player is of the view that Tottenham had players on the field who were well capable of winning the game against Aston Villa, despite the fact that a few first-team players were absent.

Leboeuf emphasised that Conte’s tactics were what cost them the game and stressed that the Spurs manager should never claim that he cannot improve things with the quality players he has at his disposal.

“I am fed up with hearing Mr. Conte in the press conference and post-match conference that he wants more money and he wants players with more status”, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC.

“You have players, even if you have some players injured or missing because of the World Cup.

“What I see in the sheet before the game is very much a decent team and a team that can beat the Villans, but because of your strategy and your tactics, they don’t do anything.

“When you see the sheet, you see international players, so do not tell me that you cannot do better with that.”

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table with 30 points from 17 matches and on Wednesday they will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.