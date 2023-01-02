Dundee United striker Tony Watt is due to have talks with Salford City over a move to the English club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Watt found the back of the net for Dundee United on Monday as they grabbed a 1-0 win away at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

The striker could well be on the move from Tannadice this month though and he is wanted by English League Two outfit Salford City.

Dundee United are prepared to allow Watt to move on and he is due in England this week to hold talks over a switch.

The striker is tipped to potentially depart Dundee United on a free transfer.

Watt, a product of Celtic’s youth set-up, has played south of the border before and Salford want to add him to their squad.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed stints with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

It remains to be seen if a move to Salford City will appeal to Watt, but the striker heading for talks suggests it is on the table.

Salford City currently sit eleventh in the League Two table and are hoping to mount a push for promotion to League One.