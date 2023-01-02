Everton and Southampton are keeping tabs on Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom as they look to add goals to their team during this month’s transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Akpom, an ex-Arsenal youngster, has been on fire in the Championship of late and now has 12 goals in 19 appearances to his name.

He has played a key role in Michael Carrick’s side surging up the Championship standings and grabbed a hat-trick in a 4-1 routing of Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day.

His exploits in the second tier have now put him firmly on the radar of Premier League strugglers Everton and Southampton.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard knows the importance of goals in helping his side climb the league standings and recently recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland.

Southampton, who sit bottom of the league under former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones, are also after extra firepower.

Both are keeping an eye in Akpom and could make a move for him.

There is also further Premier League interest in the 27-year-old in the shape of Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.