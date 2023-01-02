Liverpool legend John Aldridge has revealed the first time he noticed the Reds had big problems was at Anfield against Leeds United earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side look to be facing a fight just to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season, something which is a far cry from the title push widely expected before the campaign kicked off.

They went down to a 3-1 defeat away at Brentford on Monday evening, ending a run of four straight Premier League victories and turning in a dire first half display.

Aldridge believes that teams are increasingly working out how to get at Liverpool and admits he knew there was a problem when the Reds lost 2-1 at home to Leeds in late October.

He feels that Liverpool looked like an ageing team that evening on Merseyside, while Leeds were youthful and full of zip.

“The first time I noticed was Leeds at home”, Aldridge explained post match on LFC TV.

“We looked like an ageing team; they looked like they’d just come out of school, getting everywhere all over the pitch.

“If we control the game in the midfield we look great, nice, experienced, really well.

“Teams now are working it out to get at us.

“Against Villa we could have had six and they could have had three.”

Liverpool have crunch Premier League games on the horizon, with Chelsea visiting Anfield at the end of January, while February sees meetings with Everton at Anfield and Newcastle United at St James’ Park.