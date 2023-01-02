Besiktas have zeroed in on Wuhan Three Towns midfielder Nicolae Stanciu as a possible replacement for Everton loanee Dele Alli, in a further sign they are thinking about the Englishman’s departure.

Alli has disappointed his Turkish side with his performances this season, having notched up just two goals in the nine matches he has played for them overall.

Black Eagles coach Senol Gunes has time and again expressed his disappointment at Alli’s performances, and has offered help in the 26-year-old’s attempt to regain form.

However, the Everton midfielder has failed to impress still and has been benched in Besiktas’ last three Turkish Super Lig games.

It has been suggested that Besiktas could look to end Alli’s loan and send him back to Everton this month; and in a further sign they may do so, they have identified a replacement, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

Stanciu is in China where he plays with Wuhan Three Lions and Besiktas are exploring a possible deal.

It is suggested the Black Eagles would like to sign the Romanian on an initial loan agreement.

Stanciu is also on the radar of another Turkish side in the shape of Galatasaray and Besiktas could yet face competition.

He has been in impressive form for the Chinese side, scoring ten goals and setting up 12 more.