Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed the dialogue with Borussia Dortmund and the camp of Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is very good.

Bellingham is a key target for Liverpool as they look to reshape their midfield, but they face fierce competition from a number of sides, including Real Madrid.

Dortmund have also not lost hope of keeping hold of Bellingham into next season and Fjortoft insists that they have had positive talks with the player’s camp.

Bellingham is due back at Dortmund today following the World Cup and a short break, with Fjortoft questioning whether there might be a joint statement between the club and the player at some point.

“Bellingham back for training/tests today. Training Camp 6.-14. January in Marbella, Spain”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“I understand the dialogue between Dortmund and Team Bellingham is very good.

“Still open how the process will be. And if there will be a joint statement on Jude’s future.”

Dortmund currently sit in sixth spot in the Bundesliga table and securing a spot in next season’s Champions League could be key if they are to have any hope of keeping hold of Bellingham for a longer period.