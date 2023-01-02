Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has implored the Whites that if they are to bring in an attacker in January, they should bet on a proper number nine.

While Rodrigo has impressed for Leeds in the current season, Patrick Bamford’s injury woes have continued and Joe Gelhardt has mostly been used as a substitute.

With the January window up-and-running, Leeds’ fans will be looking ahead to what positions the Whites fill up in the winter.

Parker thinks that if Leeds are preparing to add in the forward department, they should get a number nine, an out-and-out striker.

The ex-Leeds star warned the Whites against adding a player who can play positions just behind the striker and instead to invest in a centre-forward.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, Parker said: “If we do bring someone in, it’s got to be that number nine.

“It can’t be someone who can play as a ten, a seven-eleven, can play all across the front positions.

“If you want to bring in a striker, make sure it’s an out-and-out number nine because that would certainly add value to our team and squad.”

Leeds have been linked with Southampton star Che Adams, who has played mostly in a striker role this season and netted four goals in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Leeds do add in the forward department this season, while fans have also been clamouring for a left-back.