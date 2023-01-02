Leicester City are interested in landing Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, following the end of his loan at Manchester United, according to the Guardian.

Dubravka joined Manchester United on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but his loan has been cut short due to being on the fringes at Old Trafford.

He could move on from Newcastle again during this month’s transfer window and he has interest from Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are eyeing a swoop to take the goalkeeper to the King Power Stadium this month.

A switch to Leicester could appeal to Dubravka and hand him an opportunity to play regular first team football.

Eddie Howe has a number of goalkeeping options at Newcastle with Nick Pope, Karl Darlow and Loris Karius all on the books.

Leicester currently sit in 13th in the Premier League standings.

It is unclear whether the Foxes would look to snap Dubravka up on a loan deal, similarly to that pulled off by Manchester United, or sign him on a permanent basis.