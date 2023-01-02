Newcastle United have already established contact as they explore signing Real Valladolid’s teenage star Ivan Fresneda, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old only made his La Liga debut this season and since then has featured six more times in the league.

Newcastle are interested in adding him to their right-back department, but Arsenal are also said to be keen on him.

The Magpies sent scouts to watch the young right-back against Real Madrid last week, a match his team lost 2-0 even as Fresneda played the whole 90 minutes.

Now Newcastle have kicked off contacts over a move for Fresneda, as they look to bolster their right-back department.

The competition for Newcastle is plenty though, as apart from Arsenal, other European giants are also interested in him.

Italian giants Juventus and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, who are known for fostering young talent in their squad, are also suggested to have an interest in him.

The teenage star is reported to have a release clause of €30m and it remains to be seen if he ends up at Newcastle.