Newcastle United will hold talks with teenage star Garang Kuol later this week to discuss where he could go on loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Australia international Kuol was signed last year by Newcastle and officially made his way to the club earlier this month.

The plan for him was always believed to be to go out on loan instead of starting straight away with the Newcastle first team.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirmed the plan when he stressed the importance of Kuol going way to aid his development, though he did also insist the club had not been decided.

The Magpies will now start to take steps to decide on Kuol’s loan destination and they will meet with the player later this week.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is leading the process in deciding what club Kuol goes to, with Howe taking a more hands-off approach.

There are a number of clubs interested in the 18-year-old, both inside and outside England, and it remains to be seen what Kuol’s destination is determined to be in the meeting.

Kuol played eight times for his former club Central Coast Mariners in the A League this season and registered two goals along with three assists.