Nottingham Forest plan to make Harry Arter’s departure in the January transfer window a priority after being infuriated by the midfielder’s attitude, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Steve Cooper’s side spent as much as £150m on signing as many as 23 players over the course of the summer transfer window.

They are again tipped to add over the course of this month as they look to avoid relegation, but departures are on the agenda too.

Arter is one player who they plan to get rid this month and the matter is regarded as a priority.

The 33-year-old is on a £40,000 a week pay package at City Ground after receiving a pay rise following Nottingham Forest’s promotion.

However, he has not featured for Cooper’s side since January 2021.

He has further infuriated club officials with his attitude and has now been sent to the academy to train with the youngsters.

Arter is nearing the end of his contract at the club which runs until the summer this year, but Forest want to ship him out early.