Yokohama F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat has insisted that new Celtic signing Tomoki Iwata has huge potential and predicts he will be a hit in the dressing room.

Celtic signed the Japanese star recently from Muscat’s team Yokohama F. Marinos, after impressive performances over the last two seasons.

Iwata played a pivotal role in helping his team win the J1 League in the 2022 season, missing just two matches, and he was awarded the J. League MVP Award.

Muscat is of the opinion that the move to Celtic is only the beginning for Iwata and signing the Japanese star has a big upside.

The Marinos coach also thinks that the new signing will be admired by the rest of the Celtic squad as he always thinks only of the team.

Speaking to KEEPUP, Muscat said: “This is only the beginning for Tomoki and he has a huge upside.

“It’s great to see him rewarded with this opportunity.

“He is someone that his team-mates will admire as he always puts the team first.”

Iwata joins stars such as Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda in forming the strong Japanese contingent at Celtic, though he is only on loan with the Hoops, which will turn into an obligation to buy under certain conditions.