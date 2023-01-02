Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted that the club are going through a rough patch and believes that right now the Pompey players need help from the coaching staff instead of criticism.

Pompey’s last win in the league came in October against Forest Green Rovers and since then Cowley’s side are on a nine-match winless streak in League One.

On New Year’s Day, Portsmouth suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Dean Holden’s Charlton Athletic in front of a Fratton Park crowd, which has sparked heavy criticism from the Pompey faithful.

The Portsmouth boss stated that they need to go back to the training ground to identify the areas where the players need to improve their game.

Cowley stressed that Pompey are going through a tough time and highlighted that instead of heavy criticism his players need help from him to improve their performance.

The Pompey boss is of the view that adversity is part of an elite sport like football and stressed challenging times provide players the option to become fighters or victims.

“We have to keep working”, Cowley told BBC Radio Portsmouth.

“We have to go back and analyse and try to identify the areas where we can help the players, because that is what they need right now.

“They need our help, not our criticism.

“We are in a moment of adversity and this is an elite sport.

“Not everyone lives this life, but those who do know that there is adversity and you have to deal with that.

“In these moments you have to decide whether you will become the victim or you will become the fighter.

“This is your choice.”

Cowley’s side are in 12th place in the league table and next will take Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in a FA Cup third round tie on Saturday.