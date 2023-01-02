MLS outfit Charlotte FC have completed the signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley, according to American journalist Tom Bogart.

Charlotte are looking to improve on the squad they have already assembled as they prepare for their second season in the MLS.

Westwood has been identified as a candidate to help in the process and a deal is believed to have been concluded now.

The midfielder will add Premier League experience to the side, having accumulated 286 appearances in the top flight over the years.

He also has Championship and League One appearances under his belt, having made 83 goal contributions.

Westwood though has not been able to play a single match since April this year since fracturing his ankle. He had to undergo surgery and is currently on his way back.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed some game time recently in friendly games but is yet to enjoy competitive action.

It now appears that when the midfielder does return to the pitch in a competitive game it will not be for Burnley, but in the MLS with Charlotte.