Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds’ defeat at Brentford has been on the cards because they are so easy to get at.

The Merseyside giants headed to the capital on the back of a run of four Premier League wins on the spin and Reds fans were hoping momentum was building.

Liverpool produced a wretched first half at Brentford though, going in 2-0 down and even though they pulled one back in the second half, the Bees scored again and it finished 3-1 to the hosts.

Reds legend Lawrenson feels that despite Liverpool’s good results, the defeat has been coming as teams are finding it so easy to attack Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“This has been coming if you go back to the Villa game where we had lots of opportunities and so did Villa”, Lawrenson said post match on LFC TV.

“Then we had some luck in the Leicester game.

“We are so easy to get at at the moment.

“You know that steel that we used to have? That’s gone at the moment.”

Liverpool have a break from league action this coming weekend when they switch to the FA Cup to lock horns with Wolves.

The Reds’ next Premier League encounter comes on the south coast away at Brighton.