Tottenham Hotspur will need to ship out one of their right wing-backs before target Pedro Porro could arrive, according to Sky Sports News.

Antonio Conte is desperate for an injection of quality at Tottenham in the January transfer window as he looks to keep Spurs in the conversation for a top four finish.

Spurs have been strongly linked with Sporting Lisbon wing-back Porro, who has a release clause of €45m in his deal at the Portuguese club.

He is a player that Tottenham have been tracking, but Spurs would need to make space in their squad to sign him.

Tottenham already have three right wing-back options in the squad and are suggested to be unlikely to sign another before shipping one out.

Sporting Lisbon are not keen on losing Porro in the middle of the season, with the 23-year-old a key man in the Portuguese capital.

Porro has clocked 21 appearances for Sporting Lisbon so far this season, providing a healthy ten assists for his team-mates in the process.

He faced Spurs in the Champions League group stage this season, playing the full 90 minutes in games home and away against the Premier League side.