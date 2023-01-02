Portsmouth star Connor Ogilvie has admitted that the mood in the Pompey dressing room is low and stressed that the team need to fight back to overcome tough times.

Pompey’s recent run of results is a significant departure from their early-season form, which saw them go unbeaten in their first nine games of the season.

On New Year’s Day, Portsmouth were defeated 3-1 by Charlton Athletic at Fratton Park, which saw them further deviate away from playoff places in the League One table.

Portsmouth’s recent form has created unrest among the Fratton Park faithful and Ogilvie believes that fans have every right to be angry at the team.

The Pompey defender admitted that the confidence and mood in the dressing room are currently low, but believes that the whole squad need to get united and fight for the fans.

“We’ve got to come together and fight as a group to get through this tough patch”, Ogilvie told The News.

“We’ve got plenty of quality in this group but it’s just not going our way.

“They’ve got every right to be how they are because we have been nowhere near it at the minute and we need to change that.

“The sooner the better.

“It’s low [in the dressing room].

“The form we’ve been in has not been great but we need to fight for each and fight for these fans.”

Danny Cowley’s side will travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in an FA Cup clash, which could offer the perfect no-pressure scenario to spring a shock.