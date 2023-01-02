Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure will review Watford loanee Ashley Fletcher’s loan deal and the striker might be sent back to his parent club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Fletcher signed a season-long loan deal with Championship outfit Wigan Athletic this season but so far has failed to make an impact with the Latics.

The 27-year-old has made nine appearances for Wigan this season and started for the first time in the Latics’ previous game against Sunderland on Thursday.

Fletcher has yet to find the back of the net this season and Wigan boss Toure will review the Watford loanee’s loan deal.

Wigan are at the bottom of the Championship table and Toure wants to rejuvenate his squad in the January transfer window to fight off relegation.

And Fletcher might be sent back to Watford in order to free up space in the squad for new arrivals.

Watford might find another loan destination for the 27-year-old, as they have plenty of striking options at their disposal.

Wigan have already identified some potential forward players for the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Fletcher will be given an opportunity against Hull City today to prove himself before Toure makes a final decision on his future.