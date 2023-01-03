Besiktas have been in touch with Everton about terminating Dele Alli’s loan this month, but the Premier League side are not keen to take him back now, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The former Tottenham man has failed to capitalise on the opportunity that had been provided to him by the Turkish side, with his performances coming in for criticism and struggles to get in the team.

It has been suggested that Besiktas could look to terminate Alli’s loan deal early to make space for new arrivals.

And, according to Turkish daily Takvim, they have now been in touch with Everton about potentially ending Alli’s loan ahead of time.

However, it is suggested that there is no agreement to end the loan yet, with Everton not keen.

Alli has not featured in Besiktas’ last three Turkish Super Lig games, amid claims that the Black Eagles have to pay him an extra €10,000 every time he plays.

The midfielder appears to have little prospect of featuring for Frank Lampard at Everton and it remains to be seen if he will complete his loan in Turkey.

The switch to Turkey was greeted with delight by Besiktas fans, but Alli has failed to live up to the expectations of many so far.