Charlton Athletic are looking to make a number of signings in January and have some early additions in the window, according to the South London Press.

It has been a tumultuous season for Charlton so far, getting rid of their previous manager Ben Garner and being currently 17th in League One.

New manager Dean Holden has collected four points from three games in charge of Charlton and he will be looking to improve further.

The January window will provide an opportunity for Charlton to make improvements in their squad and try to better their form in the second half of the season.

As such, Charlton are planning to bring in several reinforcements in the current window and they are looking to do business early too.

Charlton are hoping that they can get a couple of deals over the line early in the window and start revamping their squad soon.

The Addicks made five additions in the January window of last season and they look set to be active in the winter this term too.

Charlton may be struggling in the league, but they have reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, where they take on Manchester United, and with the game next week, it remains to be seen if there are any additions before that.