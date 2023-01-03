Fixture: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have announced their team and substitutes for tonight’s crunch Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s side played out a 0-0 draw with Leeds United on their last outing, halting a run of wins, but they remain in third place in the Premier League table.

The Magpies have to make do without left-back Matt Targett, who is sidelined with a heel injury.

Howe also remains without summer signing Alexander Isak, along with Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett.

Newcastle select Nick Pope in goal this evening, while Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn line up as the back four.

Midfield sees Howe deploy Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff, while Miguel Almiron and Joelinton support Callum Wilson.

If the Newcastle boss wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Wood