Real Betis are planning for the eventuality that Aston Villa make an acceptable offer for left sided star Alex Moreno.

Moreno, 29, turned down a move to Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window and he again has interest from England.

New Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to take the left-back-cum-left-winger to Villa Park and could make a move soon.

And Betis are preparing for such an eventuality as, according to Spanish outlet Betis.BeSoccer, they have identified a replacement for Moreno.

The Spanish side want to land Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia if Moreno goes.

A deal for Garcia could be complex as Rayo Vallecano would demand €10m and Real Madrid own 50 per cent of the player, meaning Betis will need to negotiate with Los Blancos too.

Betis would want €20m from Aston Villa to part with Moreno.

The left-back is claimed to view the prospect of playing for Aston Villa as an exciting one, but he will not put pressure on Betis to force an exit.