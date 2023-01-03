Everton boss Frank Lampard is of the view the Toffees have to be at their best when they take on Brighton tonight at Goodison Park or Roberto De Zerbi’s side will punish them.

Lampard’s side managed to snatch a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the weekend and are 16th in the league table, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Tonight, Everton will host Brighton, who under the new management of De Zerbi are undefeated in their last four away games.

Lampard is of the opinion that De Zerbi has managed to instil his own ideas into the Brighton players in a very short span of time and highlighted the Seagulls’ progress under their new manager.

The Everton manager emphasised Brighton’s recent excellent away form and warned his players not to stray from their best game or De Zerbi’s team will punish them.

“Today we welcome Roberto De Zerbi and the staff and players of Brighton & Hove Albion”, Lampard wrote in Everton’s matchday programme.

“Roberto’s adaptation to life in the Premier League has been very impressive.

“The way he has managed to imprint his own ideas on an established group of players who know each other well, while also maintaining the club’s positive trajectory, is something to be commended.

“Brighton are a free-scoring team and one that are very comfortable on the road, having secured three convincing wins – against Wolves, Arsenal and Southampton – in their past four away matches.

“Like always in this league, we know we must be at our best.

“If you are even slightly off those levels, you will be punished, especially against an attacking team like Brighton.”

Everton have failed to win their last two home games and will be motivated to snatch a win in front of the Goodison Park crowd tonight.