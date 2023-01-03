Leeds United new boy Maximilian Wober has revealed that Whites boss Jesse Marsch has faith in him and stressed that he has a great connection with the American.

This season, Leeds’ defence has been subject to criticism due to their poor performances and the Whites have brought in the 24-year-old centre-back from Red Bull Salzburg to strengthen Marsch’s backline.

Wober, who has captained the Austrian outfit this season, has penned a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road.

The centre-back has previously worked with Marsch during his time at Salzburg and Wober revealed that the American has real faith in him.

Wober also added that he was one of the leaders in Marsch’s dressing room at Salzburg and has a great relationship with the Leeds boss.

The Austrian stated that he is determined to work hard to get into the starting line-up and stressed that he wants to earn the respect of the dressing room with his performances.

When asked whether Marsch has real faith in him, Wober told LUTV: “I think so.

“We always had a great connection with each other.

“I was always one of his leaders in the team to be also like a binding point between the team group and the trainers.

“First of all, I have to work hard to get into the team and play well to get accepted in the dressing room and try to grow with every opportunity I get.”

Leeds will take on David Moyes’ West Ham at Elland Road on Wednesday as they look to record what would be a vital win.