Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed the club are close to finding a replacement for coach Mark Jackson, with an announcement now imminent.

Jackson recently chose to leave Marsch’s backroom team to take the managerial post at League One side MK Dons.

He had previously impressed with his work with Leeds’ Under-21s and earned a promotion to Marsch’s first team staff.

The Leeds boss is looking to replace Jackson and has had current Under-21s boss Michael Skubala involved with the first team.

Marsch insists that replacing Jackson is close to happening and the club will make an announcement within days.

The American told a press conference: “I think we’re close.

“We’ll probably make an announcement in a couple of days.”

Jackson has a job on his hands keeping MK Dons in League One and his side have lost their last two games, going down on the road at Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle.

All eyes will be on whether Jackson, who added coaches from Leeds to his backroom staff at MK Dons, can keep the club alive in the third tier.