Ipswich Town star Cameron Burgess admits that the Tractor Boys are getting used to receiving overwhelming support when playing away from home.

Kieran McKenna’s side are in third place in the League One table and are pushing for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Ipswich’s players have received tremendous support so far this season, whether at home or away, and Monday’s match against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank was no different.

The Blues only managed to snatch one point against the Imps and Burgess praised their travelling supporters for sticking by them and providing amazing backing.

The Ipswich defender admitted that they are getting used to receiving loud support during away games and stressed that the Blues faithful’s support is very special to the team.

When asked about whether Ipswich’s players are getting familiar with receiving huge support from the travelling fans, Burgess told the club’s in-house media: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“It is becoming normal wherever we go.

“It is loud, It is great to see them; it is special.

“It is a special club.

“So long may it continue and I know it will and thanks to all the sports who travelled.”

Ipswich Town will host Championship side Rotherham United on Saturday in an FA Cup tie at Portman Road.