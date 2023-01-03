Leeds United are eyeing a move for Sampdoria star Abdelhamid Sabiri to replace Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich, viewing him as a low-cost option.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined Sampdoria from Serie B side Ascoli last season, initially on a loan deal.

This season, Sabiri has featured 13 times for the Italian outfit, scoring twice and assisting one goal.

The midfielder was part of Morocco’s national team, which reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and featured five times in the tournament.

Sabiri’s performance at the World Cup has attracted attention from several clubs, with Leeds now on his trail.

The Whites are keen on the Moroccan as a replacement for Klich, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com; Klich is expected to sign for DC United.

Leeds are claimed to see Sabiri as a low-cost replacement option.

Sampdoria will hold out for an offer in the region of €8m to €10m for the player, but Leeds are tipped to be prepared to offer €6m to €7m.

The Serie A club’s current financial issues could facilitate the sale of the 26-year-old in January transfer window and Leeds are expected to receive stiff competition from Fiorentina and Lazio for the midfielder’s services.