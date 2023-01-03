Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Everton board will be assessing Frank Lampard’s position following a home drubbing against Brighton.

Everton have struggled for any kind of momentum so far this season, while scoring goals has also been an issue for the side.

They look to be in for another campaign of battling against the drop in the Premier League and Lampard’s position is under the microscope.

The Toffees were mauled by Brighton at Goodison Park on Tuesday night as Roberto De Zerbi’s men eased to a 4-1 victory.

Lampard is now under big pressure and Robinson thinks it is natural the board are looking closely at the manager.

“Managers have a lifespan and Frank Lampard is now at a time where the board is looking at relegation”, he said on BBC Radio 5 live Extra.

“They will have to think about whether you give a manager time or look elsewhere and make a change.

“At the moment, Everton are in a relegation battle again.”

Everton’s next assignment is away at Manchester United in the FA Cup, before they then return to Premier League action by hosting rock bottom Southampton at Goodison Park.