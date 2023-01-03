Fixture: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Brighton to Goodison Park this evening in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard saw his men hold champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the weekend and now he will look for Everton to build on the performance.

Scoring goals has been an issue for the Toffees this term, with just seven netted in eight league games at Goodison Park, while Brighton have found the back of the net 15 times in eight games on the road.

The Seagulls also won on their last visit to Goodison Park, edging Everton out 3-2.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, while Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko are the full-backs. In central defence, Lampard selects Conor Coady and James Tarkowski.

In midfield, Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies, while Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Lampard needs to shake things up then he has options to call for on the bench, including Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms.

Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Mina, Doucoure, Maupay, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Simms, Price