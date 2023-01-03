Rangers are showing interest in Ecuador and Royal Antwerp defender William Pacho, but could face competition for his signature from Monaco.

Michael Beale is expected to strengthen his squad at Ibrox over the course of this month’s transfer window.

Defence could be an area the Rangers boss wants to make additions in and the Gers are looking to Belgium for a possible signing.

Rangers are interested in Antwerp defender Pacho, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

However, the Scottish giants are not the only club interested in Pacho as Monaco also have their eye on the 21-year-old, who recently returned from the World Cup.

Antwerp landed Ecuadorian Pacho in the 2022 January transfer window and has now established himself as a regular in the side.

Pacho was part of Ecuador’s squad at the World Cup in Qatar, but did not play, being an unused substitute for group games with Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

He is highly regarded, but it remains to be seen if either Rangers or Monaco will come forward with a firm offer for the centre-back this month.