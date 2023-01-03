Dinamo Zagreb have rejected Southampton’s offer for Mislav Orsic and the Saints will need to improve their proposal, according to the Daily Express.

Southampton have zeroed in on the World Cup star to boost their chances of avoiding the drop in the Premier League.

They have failed with an initial bid for Orsic though, with Dinamo Zagreb feeling Saints’ proposal does not meet the attacker’s value.

Southampton will have to improve their proposal for Orsic in order to convince Dinamo Zagreb to sell this month and the ball is in their court.

The 30-year-old joined Dinamo Zagreb in 2018 following a spell playing in South Korea.

Orsic has also played his football in China’s Super League, along with Italy’s Serie B and the Slovenian top flight.

All eyes will be on whether Southampton now go in with another bid for Orsic as they look to take him to St Mary’s.

The pressure is on Southampton to back new boss Nathan Jones in the transfer market as they look to climb off the foot of the Premier League table in the coming months.