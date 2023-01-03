Southampton are in talks with Dinamo Zagreb over a deal for Croatian winger Mislav Orsic, but still have work to do to get the swoop over the line, according to talkSPORT.

The Saints are at the bottom of the Premier League pile at the moment and are looking to restock their squad in January in order to get themselves out of trouble.

A number of names have been doing the rounds as potential targets, with the Croatian winger now emerging as someone Southampton want to sign.

The 30-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Brom and Burnley being the two sides keen.

Southampton are now trying to sign the Croatia international, but they still have work to do if they are to be able to get a deal over the line.

Landing Orsic would be a boost for Saints boss Nathan Jones, who has struggled to make an impact since taking over.

The Croat has played his club football in Croatia, Italy, Slovenia, South Korea and China.

Orsic has been with Dinamo Zagreb since 2018 and has featured in more than 200 games for them.

He is a proven goal-getter, having found the back of the net 91 times and setting up 40 more for his team-mates.