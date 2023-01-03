Newcastle United have rejected speculation that there is a clause in Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract that allows him to join the Magpies, according to Chronicle Live.

In a bumper move, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr recently to become the highest-paid footballer in the world.

Newcastle are majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and it was suggested Ronaldo going to the Middle Eastern country could be a precursor to a move to Tyneside.

It was claimed that Ronaldo had a clause in his contract that should Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, he would be allowed to join them.

However, Newcastle have put a stop to the claims and insisted there is no clause in Ronaldo’s contract that allows a move to the Magpies.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League table and in the race for the top four, but it appears Ronaldo will not be joining them whatever may happen at the end of the season.

Ronaldo left his last club, Manchester United, on fraught terms as his contract was rescinded by the Red Devils after a series of public statements on the part of the Portuguese.

The Portuguese star was said to only want to move to a Champions League club last summer and earlier in the season.