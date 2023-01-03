Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft expects Everton to now sack Frank Lampard after their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lampard’s men earned an unexpected and creditable 1-1 draw away Manchester City on New Year’s Eve and were hoping to build on it when hosting Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Everton though slumped to 4-0 down by the 57th minute after collapsing in the second half, with the Seagulls running riot.

Fjortoft does not believe that Lampard can now survive and thinks Everton will pull the trigger on the former Chelsea boss.

The ex-Premier League striker wrote on Twitter: “This will be the end of Lampard at Everton.”

After Lampard kept Everton in the top flight last season, hopes were high that with a full pre-season and a full summer transfer window he would be able to keep the Toffees away from trouble.

They sold key man Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and are struggling to score goals.

All eyes will be on whether Lampard is sacked and who Everton might turn to as his replacement.