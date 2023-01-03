Richard Keys has expressed his belief that Tottenham Hotspur should be challenging for the Premier League title, dismissing Antonio Conte’s view that they need to spend more to do so.

After only one win in their last four Premier League games, Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table, 13 points off the top.

Tottenham fans’ misery is compounded by the fact that it is Arsenal who are gunning for the title, currently seven points in the lead over second place, despite the Gunners finishing below them last season.

Keys thinks Tottenham should be title contenders and does not see why Spurs manager Conte is arguing vehemently against them being able to challenge without splashing the cash.

The veteran presented insists that if Arsenal and Newcastle United can do it, there is no reason for Tottenham to not do so either and blames Conte for Spurs not being in the title race picture.

“Conte was arguing that it was daft for any of us to have considered that Spurs could mount a title challenge this season”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Why I don’t know.

“Arsenal are making a pretty good fist of it – having finished 5th last season and Newcastle’s Likely Lads are giving it a good go – having come from further back the year before.

“So why were we wrong to speculate that Spurs would be in the race? They should be.

“They really should be.

“That they aren’t is Conte’s fault.

“On the face of it they’ve certainly got the tools.”

Doubts are being expressed if Tottenham will even finish in the top four this season and a title challenge appears to be out of their reach.