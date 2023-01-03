Derby County star Tom Barkhuizen has stated that the Rams want to step up another gear to push for automatic promotion this season.

Paul Warne’s side are undefeated since their defeat to Ipswich Town in October and in between they have managed to string together a ten-match unbeaten run.

Derby County’s recent success under Warne has propelled them up in the league standings to fourth position, eleven points behind second place with a game in hand.

Barkhuizen admitted that the Rams are experiencing a good run of form, but pointed out that Derby are drawing matches more than they should.

The Derby forward stated that they are pleased with their current position but stressed that they want to move up a gear in order to secure an automatic promotion spot.

“We have been on a really good unbeaten run but we have drawn quite a few games”, Barkhuizen told Derby’s in-house media.

“We have drawn games that we should have won and we have drawn games that we know we are lucky to draw.

“I think our form has been relatively good and we just want to go up another gear because we are happy where we are but we want more.

“We want to hunt down the top two and that is the aim.”

Derby will take on Barnsley in an FA Cup tie on Sunday before resuming their league campaign against Cheltenham Town on 14th January.