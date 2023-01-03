Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen has ruled out the possibility of appointing an interim manager until the end of the season, insisting that the club are working on quickly appointing someone on a long-term basis.

Pompey have parted ways with manager Danny Cowley following a string of disappointing performances that pushed them down to 12th in League One and cast doubts on a promotion bid.

They now find themselves nine points adrift of a playoff spot and are hoping to inject new life into their season with a new boss.

The club now plan to make a quick appointment if possible, Cullen insists, so that they can get their season back on track.

However, the Pompey CEO is clear that an interim boss to guide the side to the end of the season is not on the agenda, with a longer term appointment in mind.

“It may take time, I can’t give any timeline as to who it will be”, Cullen told BBC Radio Solent.

“We could have somebody relatively quickly, but there are a number of factors sometimes when you are looking at the right candidate, one you really want.

“That can take more time than you want it to, so maybe there might be a degree of patience needed, but we want to get the appointment in place as quickly as we can.

“We are not looking at something until the end of the season and then make a decision in the summer.

“We want to make sure that we have somebody in place as quickly as we can.”

The Portsmouth board will have time to find a replacement as they do not play a league match until 14th, with Tottenham Hotspur next up in the FA Cup.