Stevenage manager Steve Evans has admitted that he would have preferred playing against an Aston Villa team managed by Steven Gerrard rather than Unai Emery.

Aston Villa take on the fourth tier side in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, with the Villans in good form.

Since Emery taking over, Aston Villa have won three of their four Premier League games, with last weekend seeing them triumph 2-0 over top four chasers Tottenham Hotspur.

Evans revealed that after watching the Spurs game, he would rather Emery have not taken charge at Villa Park.

The Stevenage boss is practical about his team’s chances but insists that they will not be resigned and give Aston Villa a game in the FA Cup tie.

“I watched part when they beat Spurs yesterday and I thought, why did Emery come in, why does he come in”, Evans said via Stevenage’s in-house media.

“I looked forward to facing Steven Gerrard, apart from Rangers he’s a hero of mine, but he [Emery] comes in.

“In many respects it will be a fantastic experience, but it can be a scary experience.

“I have been at Villa Park, childhood teams, the whole end and the rest of it make some great noise, but we are taking good support, big support for us and you know what, we want to go there.

“But we don’t want to go there on a day out, I’d rather be in a league game, but we are there and we just want to make sure we are competitive.

“We understand that it is a long shot, but it is a free shot.”

Stevenage themselves are second in League Two and have not lost since October, with the fourth tier not having a World Cup break, but Aston Villa will be looking to avoid any upset and keep the momentum going under Emery.