Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted he needed to shout more than usual at the Emirates Stadium and has lost his voice as a result.

Howe’s Newcastle visited Premier League leaders Arsenal on Tuesday evening and produced a solid performance to grab a 0-0 draw and a precious point.

The Magpies boss had a noticeably croaky voice after the match and he admits that he was forced to shout more than usual, not least due to the nature of the Emirates.

He is hoping that his voice will find him again soon.

“The trouble here is you’re so far removed from the pitch”, Howe told BBC Radio 5 live when asked about his croaky voice.

“You’re trying to get messages across and it’s very difficult to do that with the crowd and the distance.

“Yes, I was shouting and I’ve lost it now.

“Hopefully it will find me again tomorrow.”

Newcastle sit in third place in the Premier League with 35 points from their 18 games and have conceded just eleven times in the top flight this season.

They have also now gone six competitive games in a row without conceding a goal.