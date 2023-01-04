Danish giants FC Midtjylland are in talks over signing Celtic striker Georgios Giakoumakis, but any deal would be expensive for the Superliga side.

Giakoumakis is looking at a potential exit from Celtic during this month’s window, with his agent assessing the options available.

Inside Futbol understands that Giakoumakis would like a switch to the Premier League, while he is also open to Germany and Italy as destinations.

Now though he has serious interest from Denmark and, according to Danish daily BT, Midtjylland are in talks to land him.

It is unclear how sold on a move to Denmark Giakoumakis would be, while it is suggested the switch would be an expensive one for Midtjylland to pull off.

The Greek striker has had to make do with limited opportunities to start games at Celtic under Ange Postecoglou this season.

And he is looking to play more football over the course of the second half of the season.

Midtjylland currently sit a lowly seventh in the Danish Superliga table following a poor first half of the season.

The Danish top flight does not restart until 18th February and Midtjylland could have Giakoumakis in the ranks by then.