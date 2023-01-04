Roberto Firmino is leaning towards signing a new contract with Liverpool but is yet to take a final call on his future, amid several clubs pushing to take him away from Anfield.

The 31-year-old forward is in the final six months of his contract at Anfield and he is yet to sign a new deal.

He is now free to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside England and he has interest from teams in Saudi Arabia.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to hold on to the Brazilian beyond the end of his current contract at Anfield.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Firmino is also leaning towards staying at Liverpool.

The forward is angling towards signing a new deal with the Reds and continuing at Liverpool going forward.

But it has been claimed that he is yet to make a final decision about his future and will continue to assess all his options.

Talks are ongoing between Liverpool and his camp and the relationship between them has remained positive.

Firmino will look at the offers on his table and take a final call on whether to leave Liverpool in the coming months.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are pushing for Firmino, but Al Nassr are not amongst them.