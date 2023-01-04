Everton are looking to jump in to take advantage of Southampton being unable to agree a fee with Dinamo Zagreb for Mislav Orsic, it has been claimed in Croatia.

Orsic is a target for Southampton during this month’s transfer window, but they have been unable to find common ground with Dinamo Zagreb.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak.hr, Southampton’s swoop for Orsic is now dead in the water and Everton are ready to jump in.

It is claimed Frank Lampard’s side are moving to take advantage of Southampton failing to agree a fee for the 30-year-old.

The Toffees need to sign attacking reinforcements and Croatia World Cup star Orsic could well fit the bill on Merseyside.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are also keen on a move.

Like Everton, the Tricky Trees are in the middle of a battle for survival in the Premier League and landing Orsic could be appealing.

The 30-year-old has been in goalscoring form for his side this season making 21 goal contributions, and a move to the Premier League could still be in the offing.